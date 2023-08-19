NCAA

Georgia names Carson Beck starting QB

By
Field Level Media
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) reacts during the first day fall football camp in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
Image: Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart on Saturday named junior Carson Beck the successor to Stetson Bennett as the Bulldogs' starting quarterback.

Beck, as expected, won the job over Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton.

"Carson Beck is going to be our starting quarterback," Smart said Saturday. "He's done the best job. We communicated that early in the week to the other quarterbacks."

Beck will try to lead Georgia to a third straight CFP championship.

The 6-foot-4 gunslinger out of Jacksonville, Fla., has played in 11 total games for the Bulldogs in three seasons, throwing just 58 passes for 486 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Bulldogs open the season at home against UT Martin on Sept. 2.

Bennett was selected in the fourth round of this year's draft by the Los Angeles Rams.

—Field Level Media