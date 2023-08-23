NCAA

Georgia RB Branson Robinson (knee) out for season

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Branson Robinson (22) celebrates as he scores a rushing touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium.
Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Branson Robinson (22) celebrates as he scores a rushing touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium.
Image: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia running back Branson Robinson will miss the upcoming season with a ruptured patellar tendon, coach Kirby Smart announced Wednesday.

Watch
What team would trade a first round pick for Jonathan Taylor? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How a Coffee Brand Scaled Up Its Business & Partnered With The NBA | Securing the Bag: Part 2
August 15, 2023
Will Ezekiel Elliott or Dalvin Cook have a bigger impact? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday

Robinson sustained the injury in a non-contact drill at practice on Tuesday.

Robinson had 68 carries for 330 yards with three touchdowns in 12 games during his freshman season in 2022. He also scored twice as the Bulldogs breezed to a 65-7 victory over TCU in the national championship game on Jan. 9.

Advertisement

"It won't affect our run-pass ratio," Smart said of Robinson's injury. "We have capable backs. He was one of our better backs. When healthy last year, we think he was kind of coming into his own. He was learning how to pass protect. He had a really good spring while he was going, so we were really excited about where he was headed. He was explosive, twitchy, could do some things in pass pro and running the ball that maybe some of the other guys couldn't do."

Georgia is expected to lean on Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton, although the latter is nursing a tight hamstring.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Edwards rushed for 769 yards and seven touchdowns last season, while Milton had 592 yards and eight scores.

—Field Level Media