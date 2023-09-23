Georgia Tech ends Wake Forest's unbeaten start

Haynes King threw two touchdown passes and Georgia Tech knocked off previously undefeated Wake Forest on Saturday, earning a 30-16 victory in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Yellow Jackets (2-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) did most of their best offensive work in the first half, but their defense was up to the task after that.

Even so, Georgia Tech led just 23-16 and Wake Forest had a first down at the Yellow Jackets' 21-yard line before Kenan Johnson intercepted a pass with 2:18 remaining. Four plays later, Jamal Haynes was in the end zone on a 26-yard run to give Georgia Tech a 14-point advantage.

Aidan Birr kicked three field goals for the Yellow Jackets.

Haynes finished with 95 rushing yards and the one score on 18 carries. King was 16-for-27 for 222 yards in the air with one interceptions. He gained another 53 yards on the ground.

Wake Forest quarterback Mitch Griffis, who orchestrated a comeback a week earlier at Old Dominion, was intercepted three times. He completed 16 of 30 throws for 162 yards and a touchdown.

Demon Deacons running back Justice Ellison ran for 137 yards on 18 carries.

Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1) opened the second half with a 75-play drive that resulted in Demond Claiborne's 7-yard touchdown run to draw within 20-9. The extra-point kick bounced off the upright.

Birr's 27-yard field goal made it 23-9 early, with the Yellow Jackets converting after Griffis fumbled when Andre White Jr. sacked him in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.

Wake Forest put together an 11-play, 75-minute drive that ended on Griffis' 16-yard pass to Wesley Grimes with 5:26 remaining.

Georgia Tech was up 20-3 at halftime after Birr booted a 46-yard field goal with 10 seconds left in the half.

Wake Forest scored first on Matthew Dennis' 25-yard field goal, capping a 14-play, 72-yard drive on the team's first possession of the game.

The Yellow Jackets went ahead on the ensuing possession on King's 31-yard pass play to Eric Singleton Jr.

King had 92 passing yards and 8 rushing yards in the first quarter. It was 14-3 after King's 33-yard pass hook-up with Abdul Janneh concluded an 83-yard march that took seven plays.

Georgia Tech increased its lead on Birr's 25-yard field goal, failing to convert more after taking over at the Wake Forest 11 on a muffed punt.

—Field Level Media