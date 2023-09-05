Georgia Tech seeking complete-game effort vs. S.C. State

Quarterback Haynes King will look to build off a strong Georgia Tech debut when the Yellow Jackets host South Carolina State in Atlanta on Saturday.

After spending three seasons at Texas A&M, King looked poised with his new team last Friday, completing 19 of 32 passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception, against Louisville.

Advertisement

His efforts weren't enough to overcome a 16-point fourth quarter from the Cardinals that tagged Georgia Tech (0-1) with a 39-34 loss.

Yellow Jackets coach Brent Key hopes his team can put together a more complete game on Saturday.

Advertisement Advertisement

"We had a lot of new guys out there that played a lot of meaningful downs (Friday)," Key said. "We had some big plays made by some new guys out on the field. It was encouraging when those guys can go out and do that. But at the same time, we've got to be able to do it for the entirety of the football game."

Georgia Tech struggled to get the running game going during the second half against Louisville, but it should have no problem moving the ball on the ground against a Bulldogs team that has allowed an average of 179 rushing yards through its first two games.

Advertisement

South Carolina State (0-2) most recently allowed 220 rushing yards in a 24-3 setback to Charlotte last Saturday.

Andre Washington threw for 59 yards and a pick on 6-for-17 passing while filling in for usual starter Corey Fields, who is dealing with plantar fasciitis. Fields is nearing his return, as is Prometheus Franklin from a knee injury, leaving South Carolina State coach Buddy Pough with decisions to make regarding who he wants to put under center.

Advertisement

"We think that we're going to get Prometheus back this week," Pough said. "He was the heir apparent coming out of last season until he suffered an ACL injury.

"We have a good number of guys in that position group, and we'll figure out who will be where in the coming weeks."

Advertisement

The Yellow Jackets posted a 41-10 victory over the Bulldogs on Sept. 4, 2010, in the only previous meeting between the teams.

—Field Level Media