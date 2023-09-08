Germany topples U.S. to reach World Cup final

Germany pulled off a 113-111 upset of the United States in the FIBA World Cup semifinals on Friday in Manila, Philippines.

Germany will take on Serbia in Sunday's championship final, while Team USA will face Canada for third place.

Andreas Obst scored 24 points to lead six players in double figures for Germany (7-0), which shot 57.7 percent from the field and 43.3 percent (13 of 30) from 3-point distance.

Franz Wagner posted 22 points, Daniel Theis scored 21 and Dennis Schroder added 17 points and nine assists as Germany reached the gold-medal game for the first time.

Anthony Edwards led Team USA (5-2) with 23 points and Austin Reaves added 21 off the bench.

The U.S. played without Brandon Ingram due to an upper respiratory illness.

The Americans won back-to-back gold medals in 2010 and 2014 but failed to medal in 2019. Germany's best prior World Cup finish was a bronze medal in 2002.

—Field Level Media