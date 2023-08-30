Giacomo Vrioni's tally lifts Revolution past Red Bulls

Giacomo Vrioni scored just past the midway point of the first half and the New England Revolution held on for a 1-0 victory Wednesday over the visiting New York Red Bulls at Foxborough, Mass.

Earl Edwards Jr. made two saves for his first shutout in three starts as the Revolution (13-5-7, 46 points) won for the first time in four August matches across all competitions after going 3-1-2 in July. That lone defeat last month came by a 2-1 score on the road against the Red Bulls.

Edwards was in goal for New England after Djordje Petrovic moved to Chelsea of the English Premier League on Saturday via transfer.

Carlos Coronel made five saves for the Red Bulls (7-11-8, 29 points), who have failed to score in their past two games, falling 2-0 at home to Inter Miami on Saturday.

New England is 1-1-0 since MLS play resumed following Leagues Cup, while New York has gone 1-2-0.

The Revolution owned the run of play in the first half before finally scoring a goal. New England's Matt Polster hit the crossbar with a left-footed shot in the 25th minute. Five minutes later, Vrioni delivered his sixth goal of the season.

A pass from Mark-Anthony Kaye sent Vrioni on a break as he scored with his left foot past Coronel into the bottom right corner of the goal. Kaye's assist came in just his second regular-season game with the club and sixth game across all competitions.

The Revs recovered from a heartbreaking defeat Saturday on the road against CF Montreal, when they gave up the game's only goal in the 86th minute.

In the defeat to the Red Bulls last month, the Revs thought they came away with a tie when Andrew Farrell scored three minutes into second-half stoppage time. But an offsides call negated the goal, and the point in the standings, with the Professional Referee Organization later determining that offsides should not have been called.

—Field Level Media