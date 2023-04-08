Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Giancarlo Stanton homers as Yankees top Orioles

Field Level Media
Apr 8, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) hits a third inning single against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Image: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Giancarlo Stanton homered and four New York Yankees pitchers combined on a four-hitter in a 4-1 road victory against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night

The series is even at one game apiece as the Orioles had won Friday in their home opener

New York starting pitcher Jhony Brito (2-0) lasted five innings to secure the victory. He gave up one run, three hits and two walks and struck out two.

Michael King worked two innings, followed by an inning each from Wandy Peralta and Clay Holmes. Holmes was credited with his second save.

Stanton went 2-for-4 and was the only player in the game with more than one hit. New York finished with seven hits and won despite matching its second-lowest run total of the season.

The Orioles scored first in the first inning on Anthony Santander's sacrifice fly following singles by Cedric Mullins and Adley Rutschman

Stanton's third home run of the season was a solo shot that greeted reliever Austin Voth in the fifth inning for what turned out to be the game's final run.

Earlier in the inning, rookie Anthony Volpe tripled and scored on DJ LeMahieu's double. Cole Irvin's wild pitch put LeMahieu at third base, where he came home on Aaron Judge's sacrifice fly.

The Yankees, who won on the road for the first time in two outings this season, tied the game in the fourth inning on Aaron Hicks' two-out single

Irvin (0-2) was the losing pitcher. He lasted 4 2/3 innings and was charged with three runs on four hits and four walks with five strikeouts.

No Baltimore batter had more than one hit, though Rutschman reached base three times because he walked twice. The Orioles left seven runners on base

Volpe had his first career triple as it was his fourth hit of the season and the first that went for extra bases.

--Field Level Media