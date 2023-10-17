Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespects Christian Wood on and off the court

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is already feeling good, looking like he’s in midseason form, and the regular season hasn’t even begun. Antetokounmpo and his new running mate, Damian Lillard, look like a well-oiled machine ready to wreak havoc on the NBA. Giannis is feeling so good about it that he posted his block on Christian Wood of the Lakers on social media and then took it a step further by tagging his opponent on the post.

Wood’s reaction: “I love it I’ll see him during the season just circled the game on my calendar.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is the NBA’s definition of adding insult to injury. Not a physical injury, of course, but hurting the man’s pride. It’s the association, so guys are going to get dunked on. It happens to some of the best. But taking it to social media and then tagging the player you dunked on in the post is next level. The Bucks and Lakers won’t meet again until March, so we’ll have to wait a few months to see if Wood gets his payback.

Advertisement

Surely, Antetokounmpo was just having fun with it, but damn, that’s cold. It wasn’t even a game that meant anything. That might be the coldest part. Giannis is heading into the season, taking no prisoners. He’s got a sharpshooter out on the perimeter now in Lillard, Jae Crowder should play a larger role this year, they’ve still got Brook Lopez, and if Khris Middleton stays healthy, this could be a banner year for the Bucks.