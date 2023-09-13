MLB

Giants activate C Patrick Bailey from concussion injured list

By
Field Level Media
Aug 29, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey (14) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning at Oracle Park.
Image: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants activated rookie catcher Patrick Bailey from the seven-day concussion injured list on Wednesday.

In a corresponding move, catcher Joey Bart was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

Bailey suffered a concussion when the Cubs' Jeimer Candelario slid into him at the plate during the Giants' 11-8 loss on Sept. 5 in Chicago. San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler said that Bailey felt a little lightheaded after taking a shoulder to his chin on the play in the seventh inning. He came out of the game in the top of the ninth.

The Giants selected Bailey in the first round (13th overall) in the 2020 MLB Draft out of North Carolina State.

Bailey, 24, is batting .248 with seven home runs and 45 RBIs in 282 at-bats over 84 games. He has a .304 on-base percentage and .390 slugging percentage.

San Francisco picked Bart in the first round (second overall) of the 2015 draft out of Georgia Tech. Bart, 26, is 18-for-87 (.207) with five RBIs in 30 games.

—Field Level Media