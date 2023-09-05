MLB

Giants activate RHP John Brebbia, release OF AJ Pollock

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jun 16, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Francisco Giants relief pitcher John Brebbia (59) pitches in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Jun 16, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Francisco Giants relief pitcher John Brebbia (59) pitches in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Image: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants received a boost in their fight for a National League wild-card playoff spot when the team activated right-handed reliever John Brebbia from the 60-day injured list.

Watch
Has Bill Belichick lost his touch? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
The MLB front office that may have fumbled the season worse than the Angels | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 1:52PM
Was Trey Lance Kyle Shanahan's biggest mistake? | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 10:41AM

In a corresponding move, the team released veteran outfielder AJ Pollock.

Brebbia, 33, has appeared in 29 games (eighth starts) this season for the Giants, going 2-0 with a 3.14 ERA. He has 36 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings.

Advertisement

Brebbia has a 14-10 mark and a 3.32 ERA over six seasons — three with the St. Louis Cardinals and three with the Giants.

Pollock, 35, hit just .165 in 54 games (49 with the Seattle Mariners) this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He had been on the 10-day injured list with a strained oblique.

The Giants also optioned right-hander Tristan Beck to Triple-A Sacramento. The 27-year-old made his major league debut in April and was 3-3 with a 4.04 ERA in 31 games (two starts).

—Field Level Media