Giants' Alex Cobb shuts down struggling Brewers

Alex Cobb pitched shutout ball for the second time in three starts, Thairo Estrada and Brett Wisely homered, and the San Francisco Giants beat the visiting Milwaukee Brewers 4-1

Joey Bart also doubled in a run for the Giants, who won their fourth straight, including both games to start the three-game series

Advertisement

Cobb (2-1), who threw a complete-game shutout two starts ago against the St. Louis Cardinals, went the first seven innings this time, allowing five hits, all singles. He walked two and struck out five, leaving with a 4-0 lead.

The Brewers avoided a shutout by scoring in the ninth off the Giants' third pitcher, John Brebbia, on a pair of walks and Owen Miller's one-out RBI single

greenworks Amazon’s Choice In Lawn Mowers Is 25% Off Today Gas-like performance at the touch of a button

With up to 60 minutes of run-time and an included 30 minute rapid charger, your mower will always be at the ready. Buy for 25% off at Amazon Advertisement

With the potential tying run at the plate, San Francisco closer Camilo Doval nailed down his seventh save by getting pinch-hitter Tyrone Taylor and Christian Yelich to fly out.

Cobb pitched with a lead most of the way after Bart gave the hosts a 1-0 advantage with his two-out double in the second that scored Michael Conforto, who had walked.

Advertisement

Estrada made it 3-0 in the third with his fifth home run of the season, a two-run shot off Brewers starter Colin Rea (0-3). LaMonte Wade Jr. singled ahead of Estrada's blast

Rea surrendered three runs on four hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out four.

Advertisement

Wisely, a rookie playing in just his 14th big-league game, capped the scoring with his first home run off reliever Tyson Miller.

J.D. Davis had a pair of singles for the Giants, who won despite totaling just six hits. The Brewers also had six

Advertisement

Brice Turang collected two hits for Milwaukee, which dropped its sixth straight overall and fifth in a row to begin a six-game trip that began in Denver.

Despite getting three games at hitter-friendly Colorado to begin the trip, the Brewers have totaled just 14 runs

Advertisement

--Field Level Media