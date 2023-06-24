Giants begin series by knocking off West-leading D-backs

Michael Conforto stroked a pair of two-run doubles, Patrick Bailey smacked a two-run home run and the second-place San Francisco Giants opened a three-game home series against the division-leading Arizona Diamondbacks with an 8-5 victory Friday night

Ace Logan Webb (7-6) finished strong to complete seven innings, helping the Giants to their 11th win in their last 12 games

Seeking a third straight victory, Arizona went up 4-3 in the fifth inning when Ketel Marte singled in the tying run, and Corbin Carroll's infield grounder gave the visitors the lead.

But the Giants knocked out Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies (1-4) with a five-run bottom of the fifth, which included a tying double by J.D. Davis, Conforto's second two-run double, and Bailey's home run, which doubled the advantage to 8-4

It was Bailey's fourth home run of the year.

Webb and relievers Tyler Rogers and Camilo Doval took it from there, with Webb throwing shutout sixth and seventh inning before departing. He was charged with four runs (three earned) on five hits in seven innings, with two walks and five strikeouts.

Down 8-4, Arizona managed to get the potential tying run to the plate in the eighth against Rogers. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drove in a run with an infield out, and Alek Thomas doubled with two down, putting runners at second and third. But Rogers struck out Evan Longoria to keep the lead at three.

Doval worked a scoreless ninth for his 21st save.

The teams traded leads in the early going after Longoria hit his 10th homer of the season, a solo shot, in the second.

Conforto's first two-run double came as part of a three-run third that also featured a ground-rule RBI double by Blake Sabol.

A throwing error by Giants catcher Bailey allowed the Diamondbacks to get within 3-2 in the fourth, setting up the big fifth inning for both teams

Conforto finished with three hits, two runs and four RBIs for the Giants, who dropped three of four in an earlier series in Arizona

Bailey, Davis and LaMonte Wade Jr. collected two hits each, while Davis and Joc Pederson scored twice for San Francisco, which out-hit the visitors 12-8.

Carroll had a double and a single for the Diamondbacks, who lost for just the third time in their last eight games

--Field Level Media