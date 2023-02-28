Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Giants believe they can retain both Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Dec 18, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrate while leaving the field after their game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField.
Dec 18, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrate while leaving the field after their game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField.
Image: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants remain hopeful they can reach long-term agreements with both quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley this offseason.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Ja Morant's Instagram Live Debacle
Monday 4:13PM
We’re in the middle of Key & Peele’s ‘Obama’ sketch
Monday 3:38PM

Both players are slated to become free agents with the franchise tag possibly being utilized on one of them.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen said Tuesday that he was "cautiously optimistic" the team would get deals done with both Jones and Barkley.

Advertisement

Schoen reiterated that Jones will be on the 2023 roster. What isn't clear is whether the team can reach a long-term deal with Jones or will use the franchise tag by the March 7 deadline.

Last April, the Giants declined Jones' fifth-year option worth $22.3 million for 2023.

G/O Media may get a commission
Amazon Fire 50" 4K Smart TV
36% Off
Amazon Fire 50" 4K Smart TV

So smart
This smart TV has Amazon Fire built-in, which means you can easily access loads of streaming services, has 4K visuals for stunning picture quality, and even works with Alexa too.

Advertisement

Then Jones enjoyed the best season of his four-year career by throwing just five interceptions and leading the Giants to the postseason. He passed for 15 touchdowns and set career highs for yardage (3,205), completion percentage (67.2), rushing yardage (708) and rushing scores (seven).

Jones is reportedly seeking a deal worth at least $45 million per season. Schoen didn't have much to say about that report.

Advertisement

"I'm not going to get into that," Schoen said at the NFL combine in Indianapolis. "I don't want to get any divide on that stuff. We're going to keep the negotiations between the two parties, and I think it's best to do it that way."

If the Giants use the franchise tag on Jones, his pay would be $32.4 million in 2023.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Barkley played for $7.2 million in his fifth-year option last season and is looking for a sizable raise as part of a long-term deal.

Barkley rushed for a career-high 1,312 yards and added 10 rushing touchdowns last season after battling injuries the previous two seasons. He reportedly previously turned down a deal worth over $12 million annually.

Advertisement

Schoen feels the two sides have narrowed the difference in recent negotiations.

"We haven't totally bridged (the difference). We're a little bit closer," Schoen said. "There's still a gap. (Otherwise) would've done it. We'll still work through that."

Advertisement

The franchise tag for running backs is $10.09 million.

--Field Level Media

FootballNFL