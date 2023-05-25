Six San Francisco pitchers combined on a four-hitter to pace the visiting Giants to a 5-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night, spoiling Julio Teheran's return to the major leagues

Teheran (0-1), signed earlier in the day, allowed one run on four hits in five innings in his first start in the majors since April 2021, when he was with Detroit.

The Giants added four runs in the eighth inning off Tyson Miller to go in front 5-0

Michael Conforto opened the eighth with his 11th homer, a 424-foot shot to center to make it 2-0. Mike Yastrzemski singled and Blake Sabol was hit by a pitch with two outs. Casey Schmitt followed with a two-run double, and Patrick Bailey added an RBI double.

Conforto reached all five times, adding three singles and a walk.

Jakob Junis (3-2), the third Giants pitcher, allowed two hits in 2 1/3 innings for the victory

Teheran, an All-Star with Atlanta in 2014 and 2016, split last season between an independent team and the Mexican League. He was 4-2 with a 5.63 ERA in eight starts this season with San Diego's Triple-A affiliate at El Paso before opting out of his contract on Monday.

The Giants snapped a scoreless tie with the lone run off Teheran in the fifth. Schmitt singled with one out, stole second and came home on LaMonte Wade Jr.'s single to center

The Brewers put two aboard against Junis in the bottom half when Rowdy Tellez singled with one out and Joey Wiemer walked. Sean Manaea relieved and struck out pinch-hitter Tyrone Taylor

Scott Alexander, Taylor Rogers and Junis kept the Brewers off the bases until Willy Adames' two-out double in the fourth. After Christian Yelich was walked intentionally, Junis ended the threat by picking Adames off second

Taylor doubled in the eighth and Yelich in the ninth for Milwaukee's two other hits.

--Field Level Media