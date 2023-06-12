The San Francisco Giants recalled right-hander Keaton Winn from Triple-A Sacramento and optioned right-hander Tristan Beck to Triple-A on Monday

Winn, who awaits his MLB debut, was 0-3 with a 4.35 ERA in 12 appearances (nine starts) at Sacramento this season. The 25-year-old had Tommy John surgery that forced him to miss the 2021 minor league season.

Beck, who turns 27 later this month, made his major league debut April 20 and has gone 1-0 with a 3.73 ERA and one save in 13 relief appearances with the Giants. The fourth-round draft pick by the Atlanta Braves in 2018 is a Stanford product

--Field Level Media