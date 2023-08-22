MLB

Giants call up top pitching prospect Kyle Harrison

Feb 16, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Kyle Harrison (86) throws to first base during a drill during a Spring Training workout at Scottsdale Stadium.
Image: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The time is now for the San Francisco Giants top pitching prospect Kyle Harrison, with the left-hander set to make his major league debut Tuesday in a road start against the Philadelphia Phillies after he was called up from Triple-A Sacramento.

In addition to Harrison joining the roster, right-hander Ryan Walker was reinstated from the paternity list. Right-hander Sean Hjelle and outfielder Heliot Ramos were optioned to Triple-A Sacramento, while infielder Mark Mathias was moved to the 60-day injured list.

Harrison, 22, made 20 starts at Sacramento this season, going 1-3 with a 4.66 ERA and had 105 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings. The Northern California native was a third-round draft pick by San Francisco in 2020.

Walker, 27, made his major league debut May 21 and is 4-2 with a 2.23 ERA in 32 appearances (10 starts) this season.

Hjelle, 26, was 2-1 with an 8.59 ERA in 12 appearances this season, while Ramos, 23, was batting .220 with one home run in 17 games. Mathias, 29, has played in just five major league games this season and was placed on the IL last week with a right shoulder strain.

—Field Level Media