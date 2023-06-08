The New York Giants canceled their remaining organized team activities for Thursday and Friday in East Rutherford, N.J., due to air quality concerns stemming from the Canadian wildfires

The Giants initially planned to work indoors on Thursday before the team called an audible after a haze made its way inside the fieldhouse

"We just felt it was the right thing to do," Giants coach Brian Daboll said. "We'll let this settle out and come back next week (for minicamp).

The Giants conclude their offseason program with mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and Wednesday

--Field Level Media