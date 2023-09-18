Giants’ Daboll ‘hopeful’ Saquon Barkley avoided major injury

The New York Giants did not have an update just yet on the health of star running back Saquon Barkley when coach Brian Daboll spoke with reporters Monday afternoon.

But there is optimism after multiple reports said that Barkley's X-rays were negative after the Giants' 31-28 road win over the Arizona Cardinals Sunday.

Barkley hurt his right ankle during the Giants' game-winning drive. He took a 2-yard carry up the middle and appeared to get his ankle caught under Arizona linebacker Krys Barnes with 1:08 left in the game.

"He's literally getting looked at as we speak so I don't have the update on it because he's still being evaluated," Daboll said Monday.

"I'm hopeful. Haven't talked to him this morning before he went to get further tests, but I don't want to speculate until I have the full information."

Barkley was scheduled to undergo an MRI Monday.

Through two games, Barkley has rushed for 114 yards and one touchdown on 29 carries and caught nine passes for 41 yards and another score.

Barkley has missed time with ankle injuries in 2019 and 2021. His 2020 season was also cut short due to a torn ACL in Week 2.

Matt Breida would be the next man up in the Giants' running back room should Barkley miss time.

"Whatever it is, we'll have a plan ready to go," Daboll said. "If (Barkley) can play, he can play. And if he can't, then we'll have the other guys prepared and ready to go."

—Field Level Media