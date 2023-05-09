Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Giants DFA Darin Ruf, call up prospect Casey Schmitt

By
Field Level Media
Apr 22, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Darin Ruf (18) hits an RBI single against New York Mets starting pitcher David Peterson (23) during the second inning at Oracle Park.
Image: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants designated infielder/outfielder Darin Ruf for assignment on Tuesday and called up infielder Casey Schmitt, the No. 4 prospect in the organization

The Giants first reinstated Ruf from the 10-day injured list before the DFA

Schmitt's first appearance will mark his major league debut. The 24-year-old was the Giants' second-round pick in the 2020 draft out of San Diego State

Ruf, 36, was batting .261 in nine games in his second stint with the Giants, who traded him to the Mets at the deadline during the 2022 season. The Mets released Ruf on April 2 and the Giants signed him to a minor league deal on April 8. He's a career .240 hitter with 67 home runs

Schmitt is batting .313/.352/.410 in 32 games at Triple-A Sacramento this season. Schmitt has primarily played third base in the minors but has also logged 512 career innings at shortstop.

The Giants also optioned outfielder Cal Stevenson to Sacramento. He was hitless in 12 plate appearances, with three walks and a run in six games

--Field Level Media