Giants down Braves to prevent sweep

Patrick Bailey laced a bases-clearing double in a four-run fifth inning, the Rogers twins stalled an Atlanta rally and the host San Francisco Giants avoided a three-game sweep with an 8-5 victory over the Braves on Sunday night.

Austin Slater had two hits, two runs and an RBI for the Giants, who outscored the Braves 6-5 between the fifth and sixth innings of a game that both began and finished as a low-scoring affair.

Thanks to an RBI single by J.D. Davis in the first inning, a solo homer by Casey Schmitt in the second and four perfect innings by starter Tristan Beck, the Giants took a 2-0 lead into the fifth before both teams' bats came alive.

The Braves went up 3-2 and knocked Beck from the game in their half of the fifth, getting a two-run single from Travis d'Arnaud and a tiebreaking RBI single from Nicky Lopez.

A Luis Matos double and Slater single helped end Braves starter Jared Shuster's night two outs into the fifth. Collin McHugh came on and walked Wilmer Flores and Davis consecutively to allow the tying run to score.

Bailey then hit a one-hop rocket that rolled all the way to the right field wall as three Giants scored for a 6-3 lead.

Unfazed, the Braves came right back in the top of the sixth with a Matt Olson double and a two-run homer from Marcell Ozuna to get within one. But again the Giants had an answer.

Pinch hitters Wade Meckler and Joc Pederson drew walks — the latter intentionally — before Slater singled home Meckler. Thairo Estrada's safety squeeze then brought home Pederson, completing the scoring.

Tyler Rogers, who got the final out of the sixth with the tying run on base, quieted things with a 1-2-3 seventh, after which his brother Taylor came on to work a perfect eighth, preserving the three-run lead.

Giants closer Camilo Doval finished up, notching his 34th save.

Beck allowed three runs and three hits in his 4 1/3 innings. Scott Alexander (7-2) was credited with the win.

Shuster (4-3) took the loss, charged with four runs on four hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Davis had two RBIs for the Giants, who won for just the second time in their last six games.

Ozuna finished with two runs and two RBIs for the Braves, who had won four straight games.

—Field Level Media