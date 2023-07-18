Giants down Reds in resumption of suspended game

Joc Pederson had a go-ahead double in a two-run 10th inning as the visiting San Francisco Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the conclusion of Monday's suspended game for their sixth straight win

Following a weather delay of an hour, 55 minutes from heavy rain and thunderstorms, Monday's suspended game resumed in the top of the eighth with the score tied, 2-2.

Pederson doubled home free runner Brett Wisely and Michael Conforto grounded into a run-scoring fielder's choice to score Pederson to give San Francisco a two-run cushion against Ian Gibaut (8-2), Cincinnati's fifth reliever of the game.

Elly De La Cruz worked a leadoff walk in the ninth against submarine reliever and winner Tyler Rogers (3-4) and stole second after an out call was reversed by replay.

But before the next pitch, Rogers picked off De La Cruz, who was caught in a rundown between second and third for the first out. Rogers retired the next two batters to send the game to the 10th.

Camilo Doval retired all three batters faced in the 10th for his MLB-leading 29th save in 31 chances.

The Giants had a golden opportunity with runners and second and third with one out in the eighth. But reliever Lucas Sims entered the game and struck out Lamont Wade, Jr. and Mike Yastrzemski to work out of the jam

Jonathan India homered and fell just a triple shy of the cycle for the Reds, who lost for a fifth straight game and for the sixth time in seven games

The suspended game was re-started 90 minutes prior to Tuesday's regularly scheduled game.

Giants starter Logan Webb held the Reds to a pair of solo home runs and four hits over seven innings, throwing just 86 pitches in the process

It was San Francisco's 14th straight game where their starters allowed three runs or less.

Austin Slater and Wilmer Flores belted homers off Cincinnati starter Brandon Williamson. Slater's traveled an estimated 442 feet off the power stacks in right center to open the third.

The game also marked the MLB debut of another highly touted Cincinnati prospect in Christian Encarnacion-Strand. The rookie, batting seventh and serving as the designated hitter, flew out to right in his first at-bat to end the second inning and finished 0-for-3.

