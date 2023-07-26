Giants edge A's, end six-game losing streak

Mike Yastrzemski lashed a tiebreaking, two-out double to right field in the eighth inning Tuesday night, delivering the host San Francisco Giants a 2-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics in the first of two games in the Bay Bridge Series

After the A's tied the score in the top of the eighth on a JJ Bleday RBI single, the Giants got a one-out single from LaMonte Wade Jr. and a two-out walk from J.D. Davis before Oakland pulled reliever Lucas Erceg (2-2) in favor of Sam Moll

Advertisement

Yastrzemski prevailed in the lefty-on-lefty matchup, allowing the Giants to snap a six-game losing streak

Tyler Rogers (4-4), who allowed Oakland's only run, was credited with the win. Giants closer Camilo Doval needed 16 pitches to strike out the side in the ninth for his 31st save

Advertisement Advertisement

Shut out on three hits for seven innings, the A's rallied into a 1-1 tie in the eighth against Rogers. JJ Bleday delivered a two-out, RBI single after Aledmys Diaz led off with a pinch-hit single and Tony Kemp sacrificed the runner to second.

Right-hander Alex Cobb had worked the first six innings for the Giants, allowing a Seth Brown double, two singles and no runs. He walked one and struck out nine

Advertisement

The Giants gave Cobb a 1-0 lead in the fifth after A's left-hander Ken Waldichuk threw wildly to third base on a Brett Wisely comebacker, failing to get the inning's first out and instead loading the bases

Waldichuk struck out Austin Slater before Casey Schmitt lifted a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Wilmer Flores, who had opened the inning with a walk.

Advertisement

Waldichuk took over after opener Tayler Scott threw a scoreless first. The bulk-innings reliever went 4 2/3 innings, allowing just the unearned run and one hit. He walked two and struck out six.

Yastrzemski and Luis Matos had doubles for the Giants, who managed only four hits overall

Advertisement

The loss was the fourth in the last five games for the A's, who will conclude the series in San Francisco on Wednesday. The teams are scheduled for a two-game rematch Aug. 5-6 in Oakland.

--Field Level Media