Giants erase deficit, win homer duel with D-backs

LaMonte Wade Jr. gave San Francisco the lead with a solo home run in the seventh inning and the host Giants rallied to edge the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 in a duel of long balls on Tuesday

The Giants' Brandon Crawford tied the game with a two-run homer in the sixth

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Alek Thomas and Ketel Marte homered for the Diamondbacks, who had a chance to tie the Giants for second place in the National League West with a win. Instead, San Francisco logged its fifth win in seven games on its current homestand to regain a two-game advantage

After the three homers, all solo shots, off Giants starter Alex Cobb gave the visitors a 3-0 lead, San Francisco finally got to Arizona ace Zac Gallen in the last of the sixth. The Giants got an RBI double from Luis Matos and then drew even on Crawford's sixth homer of the season

Diamondbacks reliever Miguel Castro (5-5) took over for the seventh and served up the tiebreaking homer to Wade, the second batter he faced. The long ball was Wade's 10th of the year

Ryan Walker (4-0), who took over for Cobb in the seventh and threw 2 1/3 shutout innings, was credited with the win

The Diamondbacks threatened in the ninth when Geraldo Perdomo led off with a single against Walker. One out later, Sean Manaea was called upon and got Corbin Carroll to fly out before catcher Patrick Bailey, who had come off the bench for defensive purposes, picked Perdomo off first base to end the game

Manaea was credited with his first career save

Neither starter got a decision, both going six innings and yielding three runs. Cobb allowed four hits with one walk and four strikeouts, while Gallen gave up seven hits with one walk and six strikeouts

The home runs were No. 16 for Gurriel, No. 7 for Thomas and No. 18 for Marte

Crawford and Wade collected two hits apiece for the Giants, who outhit the Diamondbacks 9-6

Arizona's only three hits other than the home runs were singles

