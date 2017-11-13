Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Sad to say, but this man had the most successful Sunday of anyone wearing a Giants jersey.



NJ.com obtained this footage of the fan being bloodied, tased, and detained during a confrontation with Santa Clara police serving as stadium security during the fourth quarter of the Giants’ 31-21 loss at the 49ers:

Witnesses told NJ.com that the man and his companion, sitting behind the Giants bench, were flipping middle fingers and cursing at Giants players. They were asked to stop by security, but,

“he kept cussing so they tried throwing him out of the stadium. He resisted and stayed in his seat. They tried to carry him out, but he was fighting back and heckling and even tried to spit on the officer.”

The video shows the fan and an officer falling over the railing to the field, where the officer appears to get a few shots in. Both the man and his companion were detained and forcibly ejected.

A Getty photographer was right there and got some shots of the action, including, in this first photo, an officer using a taser on the man:

