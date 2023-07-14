Giants get past Pirates in back-and-forth game

Michael Conforto hit a two-run single in the fifth inning and the visiting San Francisco Giants scored three times in the seventh to top the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-4 on Friday in a seesaw game

Patrick Bailey and Luis Matos each added an RBI single for the Giants, who have won three straight

Advertisement

San Francisco starter Ross Stripling gave up two runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings with six strikeouts and no walks.

Mauricio Llovera (1-0) pitched a scoreless two-thirds of an inning and earned the victory. Camilo Doval, fresh off winning the All-Star Game, handled the ninth for his 27th save.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ji Man Choi homered for the Pirates, who lost for the eighth time in 10 games

Pittsburgh starter Rich Hill allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings with two walks and two strikeouts. Pirates reliever Colin Holderman (0-2) gave up three runs, two earned, in one-third of an inning

Advertisement

In the fifth, San Francisco's Brandon Crawford singled to center and advanced to third on Austin Slater's double to right. One out later, Conforto brought home both runners with a single to right, giving San Francisco a 2-0 lead.

Choi cut it to 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth with his fourth homer, a leadoff shot to center. Jared Triolo and Tucupita Marcano singled, and Triolo scored from third on a balk call against Stripling for a 2-2 tie.

Advertisement

The Giants regained the lead in the sixth. Matos singled to left with one out, went to third on Casey Schmitt's double to left and scored on Crawford's groundout to make it 3-2

Pittsburgh loaded the bases against Sean Manaea in the bottom of the sixth as Bryan Reynolds singled to left and Henry Davis and Carlos Santana walked. Reynolds scored on Choi's sacrifice fly for a 3-3 tie.

Advertisement

Llovera replaced Manaea and walked Triolo. Marcano's sacrifice fly drove in Davis for a 4-3 Pirates lead

San Francisco leapfrogged back on top in the seventh. Against Holderman, Wilmer Flores doubled to left. An out later, J.D. Davis walked, and both runners advanced on a passed ball. Bailey's single coupled with right fielder Henry Davis' fielding error brought home two for a 5-4 lead.

Advertisement

Ryan Borucki replaced Holderman and after getting a popout gave up Matos' RBI single to left to make it 6-4.

--Field Level Media