Mitch Haniger drove in two runs as the visiting San Francisco Giants edged the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 on Monday

Brandon Crawford hit the tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning for the Giants, who won for the fifth time in their last seven games

San Francisco starting pitcher Logan Webb (5-6) allowed three runs on seven hits in seven innings. He struck out six and walked nobody.

Camilo Doval got the final four outs for his 17th save.

Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer and Paul DeJong hit a solo shot for the Cardinals, who lost for the eighth time in 10 games

Cardinals starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore allowed two runs on seven hits in six innings. He struck out five and walked two

Reliever Chris Stratton (1-1) took the loss.

The Giants took a 2-0 lead in the third inning. After Austin Slater led off with an infield single, Liberatore hit Thairo Estrada with a pitch and advanced the runners with a one-out wild pitch

J.D. Davis drove in one run on a groundout, then Haniger's double scored another.

DeJong hit his homer in the bottom of the fifth to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Cardinals surged ahead 3-2 in the sixth inning. Brendan Donovan hit a leadoff single and Goldschmidt followed with his 11th homer of the season

But the Giants tied the game 3-3 in the seventh inning with a two-out rally against reliever Andre Pallante. Wilmer Flores walked, Davis hit a single and Haniger delivered an RBI single

San Francisco move back ahead 4-3 in the eighth inning. Patrick Bailey hit a one-out double off Stratton, and Crawford punched an RBI single through the left side of the infield.

Donovan hit a leadoff single in the bottom of the inning off reliever Tyler Rogers, and Nolan Gorman hit a one-out single. But Nolan Arenado popped out, then Doval came on to walk Willson Contreras before retiring Dylan Carlson on a flyout.

--Field Level Media