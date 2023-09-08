Giants hand K Graham Gano three-year extension

The New York Giants awarded kicker Graham Gano with a three-year contract extension on Friday.

The extension kicks in in 2024 and lasts through 2026. Financial terms were not disclosed by the team, but ESPN and NFL Media reported that it is worth $16.5 million with nearly $11.3 million fully guaranteed, making Gano the third-highest paid kicker in the NFL.

Gano joined the Giants in 2020 after stints with Washington (2009-11) and Carolina (2012-18). He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2017 with the Panthers and missed the 2019 season due to injury.

The 36-year-old Scottish native went 29-for-32 on field-goal tries last season and made 32 of 34 extra-point attempts. In three years with the Giants, Gano has made 91.8 percent of his field goals attempts (89 of 97) and 94.6 percent of his PAT tries (70 of 74).

—Field Level Media