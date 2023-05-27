The San Francisco Giants placed infielder Thairo Estrada on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a sprained left wrist

Infielder David Villar was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding transaction.

Estrada, 27, is batting .301 with six homers, 17 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 47 games this season.

He has started 27 games at second base, 15 at shortstop and two each in left field and as the designated hitter.

Villar, 26, has played in 30 games for the Giants this season, batting .148 with four homers and 11 RBIs

--Field Level Media