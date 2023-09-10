Giants jump on Rockies early, cruise to finish in 9-1 win

Thairo Estrada hit Chase Anderson's third pitch of the game for a two-run home run, Logan Webb shut out the visiting Colorado Rockies for six innings and the San Francisco Giants made it two straight wins over their National League West rivals with a 9-1 thumping on Saturday night.

Mike Yastrzemski collected two doubles, two singles, two runs and two RBIs for the Giants (72-70), who remained 2 1/2 games out of the NL's final wild-card spot.

After Yastrzemski belted Anderson's first pitch of the game off the center field wall for a double, Estrada took a ball before ripping his 11th homer of the season to left field for a lead the Giants never relinquished.

Yastrzemski and Estrada also contributed to a four-run fourth inning that blew the game open early, as Yastrzemski had an RBI single and Estrada added a run-scoring forceout.

Yastrzemski also had an RBI double to ignite a three-run sixth, helping the Giants pull away for a seventh win in eight games against the Rockies (51-90) this season.

Joc Pederson and J.D. Davis chipped in with RBI singles in the seventh, which was the Giants' sixth multiple-run inning of the series.

Webb (10-12) benefitted from the big-time support, coasting through his six innings while allowing just three hits. He walked one and struck out four.

Anderson (0-5) was pulled after 3 1/3 innings, charged with six runs on six hits. He walked two and struck out three.

Luis Matos, one of the stars of Friday's series-opening, 9-8 win while batting leadoff, moved to the other end of the order in the rematch and chipped in with two hits, a run and an RBI. His RBI came as part of the four-run fourth.

Davis finished with a double and a single for the Giants, who outhit the visitors 13-7.

Sean Bouchard, batting ninth for the Rockies, had two of Colorado's seven hits.

—Field Level Media