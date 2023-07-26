Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Giants LT Andrew Thomas signs record $117.5M extension

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jan 21, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) against Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) during an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Jan 21, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) against Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) during an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Image: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants signed left tackle Andrew Thomas to a record-setting $117.5 million contract extension just before the start of training camp Wednesday

Watch
Saudis willing to pay $1 billion for Kylian Mbappe?
I want to be Kevin 'The Unicorn' Durant | Isaiah Hill's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Friday 11:47AM
Surf Girls Hawai'i on competing against each other
Friday 10:22AM

The five-year deal for the 2020 first-round draft pick includes $67 million guaranteed at signing, the most ever for an offensive lineman.

Advertisement

The guaranteed money eclipses the previous record of $64.1 million received by Baltimore Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley in 2020, according to ESPN.

"Ecstatic about that," Giants general manager Joe Schoen said of Thomas' extension. "He played at a high level. He's our type of guy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Thomas, 24, is now under contract through the 2029 season. He made 16 starts last season and has started 44 of his 45 games through his first three campaigns.

Thomas earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2022 after anchoring a line that finished fourth in the NFL in rushing yards per game.

He is the third Giants player to receive a lucrative long-term deal this offseason, joining quarterback Daniel Jones (four years, $160 million) and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (four years, $90 million)

--Field Level Media