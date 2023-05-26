Mitch Haniger, J.D. Davis and Patrick Bailey combined for 10 hits and 10 RBIs and Alex Wood tag-teamed with Tristan Beck on a four-hitter as the San Francisco Giants romped past the host Milwaukee Brewers 15-1 on Friday in a game marred by a scary incident in the home team dugout

With the Giants leading 3-1 in the bottom of the second, Brewers shortstop Willy Adames appeared to get hit on the side of the head by a foul liner off the bat of teammate Brian Anderson while standing in the dugout

Advertisement

The game was delayed a few minutes, during which time Adames was able to walk to the clubhouse, from where he was redirected to a local hospital for further examination. The Brewers made no further comment pending an additional diagnosis

Haniger hit his third home run of the season as part of a three-run second and Davis belted his ninth in a two-run seventh, helping the Giants win for the ninth time in their last 11 games to move above .500 for the first time this season. They had reached .500 for the fifth time with Thursday's 5-0 victory in the series opener

Advertisement Advertisement

San Francisco broke the game open with a seven-run third to which both Davis, with an RBI double, and Haniger, with a two-run double, contributed. The big blow of the inning was a three-run homer off the bat of Brett Wisely, his second of the season.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta (5-4) was pulled at that point, charged with 10 runs (five earned) on eight hits in 2 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out four

Advertisement

After allowing a single and two walks to the first three men he faced, Wood coasted through 5 2/3 innings thanks in large part to getting Christian Yelich to ground into a double play with the bases loaded in the first. The twin killing produced the game's first run, but it was the only one Milwaukee would get all night.

Wood (1-0) was pulled with two outs in the sixth, leading 12-1. He allowed one run and three hits, walking five and striking out five.

Advertisement

Bailey finished with a team-high four of the Giants' 19 hits in San Francisco's highest run total of the season. He drove in three runs, as did Davis, who went 3-for-6 and scored three times. Haniger wound up 3-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs

Michael Conforto added to the cause with three runs, Mike Yastrzemski with two runs and three hits, Wisely with two hits, two runs and three RBIs, and Casey Schmitt with two hits.

Advertisement

Beck pitched the final 3 1/3 innings of scoreless ball for the Giants to earn his first career save

--Field Level Media