Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Giants net AJ Pollock, Mark Mathias in trade with Mariners

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jul 4, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter AJ Pollock (8) scores a run against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park.
Jul 4, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter AJ Pollock (8) scores a run against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park.
Image: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants acquired veteran outfielder AJ Pollock, utility man Mark Mathias and cash considerations from the Seattle Mariners on Monday

Watch
Being part of the Miracle on Ice | Alex Edelman's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Playing with Reggie Jackson | Chef Joe Bastianich
Thursday 4:04PM
Colts owner Jim Irsay chooses orca over RB
Thursday 2:53PM

Seattle will receive a player to be named later or cash considerations from the Giants in the deal

Advertisement

The Mariners, though just 5 1/2 games out of first place in the American League West entering the week, continued to sell after dealing right-handed closer Paul Sewald to the Arizona Diamondbacks for two big-leaguers and a prospect earlier Monday

The Giants, meanwhile, added two bats as they entered the week just two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for first in the National League West

Advertisement
Advertisement

Pollock, 35, will play for his fourth team in three years. The former Dodger spent 2022 with the Chicago White Sox before coming to the Mariners ahead of the 2023 campaign. He is batting just .173 with five home runs and 15 RBIs in 49 games for the Mariners

A career .273 hitter, Pollock has totaled 145 homers and 485 RBIs over 1,082 career games for the Diamondbacks (2012-18), Dodgers (2019-21), White Sox and Mariners. He was an All-Star and Gold Glove selection in 2015

The Mariners selected Mathias, 28, off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 2. He had yet to play for Seattle

In 68 career games for the Milwaukee Brewers (2020, 2022), Texas Rangers (2022) and Pirates, Mathias has batted .249 with six home runs and 28 RBIs while scoring 20 runs. He batted .231 in 22 games for Pittsburgh earlier this year

Advertisement

--Field Level Medi