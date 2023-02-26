Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Giants OF Luis Gonzalez (back) out 4-to-6 weeks

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sep 7, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Luis Gonzalez (51) makes a catch off a ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Miguel Vargas (not pictured) in the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium.
Sep 7, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Luis Gonzalez (51) makes a catch off a ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Miguel Vargas (not pictured) in the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium.
Image: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco Giants outfielder Luis Gonzalez will likely not be ready for Opening Day after being declared out for at least four to six weeks due to a lower back strain.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Is the new pitch clock good for baseball?
Yesterday
What is the least important NFL Combine drill?
Yesterday

Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Sunday the back issues are similar to ones Gonzalez dealt with during his rookie campaign last season. He had been held out of recent workouts after reporting discomfort last week.

Gonzalez, 27, had been hoping to play for his native Mexico in next month's World Baseball Classic before reportedly learning of insurance issues due to finishing last season on the Giants' injury list due to a back strain.

Advertisement

Gonzalez batted .254 with four homers, 36 RBIs and 10 steals in 98 games (89 starts) for the Giants. He also had a 5.68 ERA in five pitching appearances.

Gonzalez also played in nine games for the Chicago White Sox over parts of two seasons and went 2-for-9.

Top Image
Tout Image
28% off
Wooden Balance Board for Standing Desk

Wooden Balance Board for Standing Desk

Improve your posture and work efficiency
This wobble balance board will engage your legs and core, keeping you focused on your posture and promoting healthy blood circulation.

Advertisement

The Giants open the season against the host New York Yankees on March 30.

--Field Level Media

BaseballMLB