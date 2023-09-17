Giants OT Andrew Thomas, Cardinals S Budda Baker inactive for game

New York Giants All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas and Arizona Cardinals All-Pro safety Budda Baker were inactive because of hamstring injuries for their game Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.

The Giants had listed Thomas' availability as questionable because of a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice Wednesday and he was limited on Thursday and Friday.

Thomas was injured in the Giants' season-opening 40-0 loss to Dallas. He played 53 of 70 offensive snaps and was replaced in the second half by Matt Peart and then Joshua Ezeudu.

The Giants have a short week with a road game Thursday night against the San Francisco Giants.

Other inactives are wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, cornerback Darnay Holmes, safety Gervarrius Owens, outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, tight end Lawrence Cager and defensive lineman Jordon Riley. Robinson (knee) and Ojulari (hamstring) were on the final injury report and listed as doubtful.

Baker, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, injured his hamstring in practice Friday with the severity unknown, according to the team.

Also out are starting inside linebacker Josh Woods (ankle) and defensive linemen L.J. Collier (biceps), who was placed on injured reserve Saturday, and Leki Fotu (shoulder).

The Cardinals' other inactives are cornerback Starling Thomas V, offensive lineman Ilm Manning and tight end Elijah Higgins.

—Field Level Media