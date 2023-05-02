Giants pick up fifth-year option on LT Andrew Thomas

The New York Giants exercised the fifth-year option for left tackle Andrew Thomas on Tuesday

Thomas, 24, will earn a guaranteed salary of $14.175 million during the 2024 season.

He will earn a base salary of $5.02 million this upcoming season. He started 16 games in 2022 before sitting out the season finale.

Thomas has played in 45 games (44 starts) since being selected by the Giants with the fourth overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft

--Field Level Media