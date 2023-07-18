Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Giants place LB Jarrad Davis on injured reserve

By
Field Level Media
Jan 21, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants linebacker Jarrad Davis (57) against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Image: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants placed linebacker Jarrad Davis on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday

Davis, 28, suffered a knee injury during organized team activities. He was set to enter his first full season with the Giants

The Detroit Lions made Davis a first-round draft pick (21st overall) out of Florida in 2017. He spent his first four seasons with the Lions and one campaign with the New York Jets before returning to the Lions in 2022.

The Giants signed Davis off Detroit's practice squad in December. He recorded a half-sack in his lone regular-season appearance for them before also starting New York's two playoff games

In 68 career games (51 starts), Davis has amassed 344 tackles, 11 sacks, seven forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

--Field Level Media