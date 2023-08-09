Giants place OF AJ Pollock (oblique) on 10-day IL

The San Francisco Giants placed outfielder AJ Pollock on the 10-day injured Wednesday due to a left oblique strain
Pollock was injured during Tuesday's loss to the Los Angeles Angels. He played two innings before being batted for by Luis Matos in the top of the third inning
Pollock, 35, is hitless in six at-bats over five games since joining San Francisco
The Giants acquired Pollock from the Seattle Mariners at the trade deadline
Overall, he is batting .165 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 54 games this season
San Francisco recalled outfielder Heliot Ramos, 23, from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move
The Giants' first-round pick in 2017, Ramos is 5-for-26 (.192) in nine games for San Francisco this season
