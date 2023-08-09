MLB

Giants place OF AJ Pollock (oblique) on 10-day IL

May 24, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder AJ Pollock (8) hits a single against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park.
Image: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants placed outfielder AJ Pollock on the 10-day injured Wednesday due to a left oblique strain

Pollock was injured during Tuesday's loss to the Los Angeles Angels. He played two innings before being batted for by Luis Matos in the top of the third inning

Pollock, 35, is hitless in six at-bats over five games since joining San Francisco

The Giants acquired Pollock from the Seattle Mariners at the trade deadline

Overall, he is batting .165 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 54 games this season

San Francisco recalled outfielder Heliot Ramos, 23, from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move

The Giants' first-round pick in 2017, Ramos is 5-for-26 (.192) in nine games for San Francisco this season

--Field Level Medi