Giants place OF Michael Conforto (hamstring) on 10-day IL

The San Francisco Giants, in the thick of the National League wild-card race, placed outfielder Michael Conforto on the 10-day injured list on Friday because of a strained left hamstring.

Per the Giants, the injury is a Grade 2 strain and the move is retroactive to Thursday. The team did not announce when it expects Conforto to return to action.

In a corresponding transaction, San Francisco called up outfielder Heliot Ramos from Triple-A Sacramento before the Giants' home game Friday night against the Atlanta Braves.

The 30-year-old Conforto has produced a .251/.343/.405 batting line this season with 15 home runs and 55 RBIs in 111 games, most of which have been in right field. He has hit .300 (18-for-60) in August, although with just two homers and three RBIs.

This is Conforto's first season with San Francisco after playing his first seven years with the New York Mets from 2015-21, then missing all of 2022 with a shoulder injury. An All-Star in 2017, he owns 147 career home runs and 451 RBIs — with career highs of 33 homers and 92 RBIs in 2019 with the Mets.

Ramos, who turns 24 next month, was a first-round pick (19th overall) by the Giants in 2017. He had just been sent to Triple-A earlier this week and has hit .220 (9-for-41) with one home run and two RBIs in 17 games with San Francisco this season. In the minors he has hit .311 with 11 homers in 51 games in 2023.

The Giants also announced that infielder Johan Camargo has cleared waivers after being designated for assignment on Wednesday.

Camargo, 29, had gone 4-for-18 (.222) in eight games this season with San Francisco, his third organization in 2023 after being released by the Kansas City Royals in June and the Detroit Tigers earlier this month.

—Field Level Media