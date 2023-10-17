NFL

Giants place OL Joshua Ezeudu (toe) on IR; sign two O-linemen

By
Field Level Media
Oct 2, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) walks off the field with guards Marcus McKethan (60) and Joshua Ezeudu (75) and Ben Bredeson (68) and Mark Glowinski (64) after being sacked during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium.
Image: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants' offensive line troubles are only getting worse.

The Giants placed Joshua Ezeudu on injured reserve on Tuesday due to a toe injury he suffered Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills.

Ezeudu had started at left tackle for the Giants' past five games, with All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) sidelined since the season opener. Rookie center John Michael Schmitz and tackle Matt Peart are working their way back from shoulder injuries.

For reinforcements, New York signed two offensive linemen off other teams' practice squads: Tyre Phillips from the Philadelphia Eagles and Josh Miles from the Atlanta Falcons.

Phillips played in 12 games for the Giants last year, starting five. He's served as a guard and a tackle for the Ravens (2020-21) and Giants since being drafted by Baltimore in the third round in 2020.

Miles played in 17 games for the Arizona Cardinals across the 2019 and 2021 seasons.

The Giants also re-signed offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield to their practice squad. He had been promoted to the active roster for Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Bills.

—Field Level Media