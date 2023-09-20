Giants place RHP Alex Cobb (hip) on 15-day injured list

The San Francisco Giants placed right-hander Alex Cobb on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday.

The Giants also put right-hander Keaton Winn on the injured list — retroactive to Tuesday — and recalled left-hander Kyle Harrison and righty Sean Hjelle from Triple-A Sacramento.

Advertisement

Cobb aggravated a hip injury in the third inning and exited Tuesday night's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Cobb reacted in pain after throwing his second pitch of the inning, prompting manager Gabe Kapler and a trainer to visit the mound. After a brief discussion, Cobb left with the trainer.

Advertisement Advertisement

"This is not a new event for him, it's something that he's been battling with," Kapler said. "He felt good in the bullpen and then once he got out on the mound and he really had to finish his pitches, it started biting on him. It got to a point where we couldn't keep sending him back out there."

In the second inning, Cobb visibly labored while giving up four runs. Overall, he allowed five runs, five hits and one walk while striking out one in two-plus innings, and he was tagged with the loss during the Giants 8-4 defeat.

Advertisement

Cobb was pitching for the first time since Sept. 11 as he worked through his hip issues. He is now 7-7 with a 3.87 ERA in 28 starts.

Winn, 25, is dealing with COVID-19, Kapler told reporters on Wednesday. Winn owns a 1-2 record with one save and a 3.89 ERA in eight appearances (four starts) with the Giants.

Advertisement

Harrison, 22, is 1-1 with a 5.18 ERA in five starts this season with San Francisco.

Hjelle, 26, is 2-1 with an 8.59 ERA in 12 relief appearances this season with the Giants.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media