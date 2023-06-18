The San Francisco Giants placed right-hander Alex Cobb on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a left oblique strain

The move was retroactive to Thursday.

Right-hander Keaton Winn was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.

Cobb was injured during Tuesday's 11-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. He departed after four innings, allowing two runs and five hits.

Cobb, 35, is 5-2 with a 3.09 ERA in 14 starts this season, his second with the Giants. Overall, he is 75-70 with a 3.80 ERA in 216 career starts with the Tampa Bay Rays (2011-14, 2016-17), Baltimore Orioles (2018-20), Los Angeles Angels (2021) and Giants

Winn, 25, is back in the majors just four days after being optioned to Sacramento. He made his major league debut Tuesday in the game in which Cobb was hurt and allowed one run and one hit in four innings to pick up the save. He walked three and struck out two.

Winn is 0-3 with a 4.35 ERA in 12 appearances (nine starts) at Sacramento.

