Giants place SS Brandon Crawford (hamstring) on IL

The San Francisco Giants placed shortstop Brandon Crawford on the 10-day injured list Thursday in advance of a four-game series against the host Los Angeles Dodgers.

Crawford, 36, strained his right hamstring during Wednesday's 7-1 loss at Arizona.

If Crawford is unable to return by the Oct. 1 season finale, and the Giants don't rally to earn a wild-card berth, the three-time All-Star's 13-season run with San Francisco could be over.

The Giants are three games out of the final National League wild-card spot with 10 games to play, seven of which are against the Dodgers.

Crawford is batting a career-worst .197 with seven homers and 38 RBIs in 92 games this season, the final season of a two-year, $32 million extension he signed in August 2021.

A two-time World Series champion and four-time Gold Glove winner, Crawford is a career .250 hitter with 146 home runs and 744 RBIs in 1,653 games since making his MLB debut with the Giants in 2011.

Also Thursday, San Francisco called up right-hander Tristan Beck, infielder Marco Luciano and infielder/outfielder Tyler Fitzerald from Triple-A Sacramento.

Right-hander Sean Hjelle was optioned to Sacramento after recording four outs during Wednesday's game, while infielder Paul DeJong was placed on unconditional release waivers.

—Field Level Media