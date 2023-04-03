Giants pummel White Sox with seven home runs, win 12-3

David Villar had a grand slam among two home runs and the visiting San Francisco Giants hit four of their seven home runs during a five-batter span in the fifth inning to run away with a 12-3 victory over the host Chicago White Sox on Monday afternoon

Michael Conforto, Thairo Estrada and Mike Yastrzemski joined Villar in the home run parade in the fifth against White Sox starter Michael Kopech (0-1). Joc Pederson and Bryce Johnson also went deep for the Giants, who overpowered the White Sox after totaling just two homers in their season-opening, three-game series at the New York Yankees

Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani (1-0) was the beneficiary of the powerful support, coasting through six shutout innings and allowing three hits. He struck out four and did not walk a batter.

Pederson's homer, his second of the season, led off a two-run second that gave the Giants the lead for good. Roberto Perez's two-out single scored Yastrzemski, who had walked, later in the inning

Yastrzemski, who had two doubles in the New York series, added a third to plate Estrada in the third, before the Giants busted the game open in the fifth

The homer spree came over a 15-pitch stretch, with Conforto, Estrada, Yastrzemski and Villar all belting their first of the season.

Kopech was pulled two outs into the fifth, having allowed seven runs and eight hits. He walked three and struck out five. He had twice previously had served up four homers in a game, including last July against the Minnesota Twins.

Villar's grand slam, the first of his career, and Johnson's solo shot, the first of his major league career, made for a five-run ninth and gave the Giants five more runs (12) than they'd totaled in three games in New York (seven)

The last time the Giants hit seven home runs in one game was in 2002 in a game at the Colorado Rockies

Luis Robert Jr. had a solo homer, his second of the season, for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn had an RBI double and Yasmani Grandal added a run-scoring infield out in a two-run seventh

Villar's five RBIs were a career high, while Yastrzemski scored three runs and finished with two hits and two RBIs for the Giants, who have alternated losses and wins in their four games. Conforto, Estrada and LaMonte Wade Jr. joined them with two hits apiece

--Field Level Media