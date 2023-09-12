Giants rally in 10th, edge Guardians on walk-off single

Blake Sabol and LaMonte Wade Jr. connected on back-to-back RBI singles in the last of the 10th inning on Monday night, enabling the San Francisco Giants to catch and pass the visiting Cleveland Guardians for a 5-4 interleague victory.

After the Guardians (68-77) had gone ahead in the top of the inning on a run-scoring single by Andres Gimenez, the Giants (74-70) wasted no time reversing things when Sabol hit closer Emmanuel Clase's second pitch for a game-tying single.

Sabol stole second and was awarded third on a balk before Wade lined Clase's sixth and final pitch of the night up the middle for the Giants' 10th win in 13 extra-inning games this season.

Luke Jackson (2-2), who allowed the Cleveland run in the top of the 10th, got the win. Clase (2-9) took the loss.

En route to their fourth straight win, the Giants held two early leads, including one two pitches into the bottom of the first when Mike Yastrzemski took Guardians starter Gavin Williams over the right field wall for his 14th home run of the season.

San Francisco's other two regulation runs came in the third after Cleveland had gone ahead 2-1 on a two-run homer by Josh Naylor. Joc Pederson drew the hosts even with an RBI single, after which J.D. Davis' run-scoring groundout put the Giants up 3-2.

The Guardians produced the game's last tie before extras at 3-3 in the seventh thanks to a two-out RBI single by Steven Kwan.

Neither starting pitcher got a decision. Williams went six innings, allowing three runs and five hits. He walked four and struck out two. The Giants' Alex Cobb was pulled after allowing two unearned runs and three hits in five innings. He walked one and struck out two.

Wade finished with three hits, while Yastrzemski, Pederson and Austin Slater each had two for the Giants, who, along with the Miami Marlins, are 1 1/2 games out of the final National League wild-card spot.

Gimenez, Naylor and Naylor's brother Bo had two hits apiece for the Guardians, who dropped their third straight game.

—Field Level Media