Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) helped off field

Sep 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium.
Image: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley limped off the field with the help of trainers late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 31-28 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Barkley took a 2-yard carry up the middle and appeared to get his ankle caught under Arizona linebacker Krys Barnes with 1:08 left in the game. He got up gingerly and was hopping to try and keep pressure of the ankle before putting his arms around two trainers and limping off the field.

Medical personnel surrounded Barkley once he got to the bench, where he had his ankle taped.

Prior to exiting, Barkley rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. He also had six receptions for 29 yards and another score.

In the first two games of the season, Barkley has rushed for 114 yards on 29 carries while adding nine catches for 41 yards. He did not find the end zone in Week 1.

New York is 1-1, and should Barkley miss time, veteran Matt Breida would likely take over as the Giants' primary running back.

—Field Level Media