Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) to be game-time call on Thursday

There's a chance Giants running back Saquon Barkley could play Thursday night when New York visits the San Francisco 49ers, despite spraining his right ankle on Sunday.

ESPN reported Monday that Barkley would miss three weeks. Coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday that Barkley will be a game-time decision against the 49ers (2-0).

"He's a quick healer. I'm not saying he's in, he's out. We're going to take it all the way up with him to Thursday. He feels a lot better today. I just talked to him. We'll see where we're at," Daboll said.

Barkley, 26, hurt his right ankle during the Giants' game-winning drive in a 31-28 road win over the Arizona Cardinals. He took a 2-yard carry up the middle and appeared to get his ankle caught under Arizona linebacker Krys Barnes with 1:08 left in the game.

Through two games, Barkley has rushed for 114 yards and one touchdown on 29 carries and caught nine passes for 41 yards and another score for the Giants (1-1).

Barkley missed time with ankle injuries in 2019 and 2021. His 2020 season was also cut short due to a torn ACL in Week 2.

If Barkley can't play Thursday, running back Matt Breida would receive increased playing time. Breida, 28, carried the ball 54 times for 220 yards (4.1 yards per carry) in 17 games with the Giants last season.

—Field Level Media