Giants RB Saquon Barkley game-time decision vs. Seahawks

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 17, 2023.
New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley will be a game-time decision for Monday night's game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks, coach Brian Daboll said Saturday.

Barkley sustained an ankle injury during New York's game-winning drive in a 31-28 road win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 17. He then sat out the Giants' 30-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers four days later.

Despite missing that game, Barkley leads New York (1-2) with 155 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.

"Saquon will practice, do a little bit more," Daboll said on Saturday. "We'll see where he's at and take it right up to game time."

Should Barkley sit out again, the Giants will lean on running backs Matt Brieda and Gary Brightwell against the Seahawks (2-1).

Daboll also announced Saturday that offensive tackle Andrew Thomas will miss his third straight game due to a hamstring injury.

"Andrew won't (play on Monday)," Daboll said. "He practiced a little bit in individual two days ago, just wasn't feeling right, didn't practice him yesterday. He won't make the game."

—Field Level Media