Giants RB Saquon Barkley inactive for MNF

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will officially miss Monday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks as one of the team's five inactive players.

Barkley has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury during New York's game-winning drive in a 31-28 road win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 17. He then sat out the Giants' 30-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers four days later.

Giants coach Brian Daboll had said Barkley would be a game-time decision after he took part in limited practice on Saturday. However, Barkley was listed as doubtful on the injury report and was considered a long-shot to play Monday night as the Giants face upcoming road games at Miami and Buffalo.

Barkley leads New York (1-2) with 155 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. In his place, the Giants will lean on backups Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell.

Also out for Monday's night's game is left tackle Andrew Thomas, who has a hamstring injury. He will be replaced by Josh Ezeudu.

The Seahawks will also be without their blind-side protector for quarterback Geno Smith, as left tackle Charles Cross is inactive with a toe injury. He is one of seven inactives for Seattle, a list that also includes backup cornerbacks Coby Bryant, Tre Brown and Artie Burns.

Seattle will regain the services of safety Jamal Adams, who has not played since suffering a season-ending torn quad tendon in the 2022 season opener.

The game will also mark Adams' return to MetLife Stadium, where he played three seasons with the New York Jets until Seattle acquired him in a July 2020 trade.

—Field Level Media