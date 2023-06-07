Patrick Bailey, LaMonte Wade Jr. and Thairo Estrada had three hits each, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 10-4 in Denver on Tuesday night

Ryan Walker (2-0) got the win with an inning of relief for San Francisco, which had eight doubles and nine extra-base hits in its ninth straight win over the Rockies

Jurickson Profar had four hits and Ryan McMahon added two for Colorado.

The Rockies loaded the bases with one out off Giants opener John Brebbia -- who pitched only one inning -- but couldn't score

The Giants then put together a two-out rally off Dinelson Lamet in the second inning. Bailey and Brandon Crawford hit consecutive doubles, Wade walked and Estrada, activated from the injured list before the game, singled to center to make it 2-0

San Francisco scored again in the third inning when Mitch Haniger doubled and scored on Bailey's stand-up triple off the wall in center field.

Lamet (1-3) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four in three innings.

Colorado got a run back in the fourth inning. Randal Grichuk tripled off the wall in right field and then scored when he beat the throw home on Nolan Jones' grounder to third.

The Giants blew open the game in the fifth inning. Mike Yastrzemski led off with a walk, went to third on Bailey's double and scored with Bailey on Wade's single. Jake Bird relieved Peter Lambert and struck out the first batter he faced, but then gave up a single to Joc Pederson, a two-run double to J.D. Davis and a run-scoring single to Michael Conforto to make it 8-1

The Rockies got another run in the bottom of the inning on Profar's RBI single but San Francisco answered in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Davis

Colorado responded in the bottom of the inning when Charlie Blackmon scored on Profar's triple and McMahon followed with an RBI double.

Rockies reliever Daniel Bard walked four batters in the ninth to force in another San Francisco run

--Field Level Media