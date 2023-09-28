Giants seek stronger start when Seahawks visit for MNF

The New York Giants have yet to score a touchdown in the first half this season and have been outscored 63-6 before the intermission.

The Giants (1-2) will likely need to get off to a faster start Monday night when they play host to the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) in East Rutherford, N.J.

"I'd say we have a lot of improvement to do and that's what we're going to do. Try to improve," Giants coach Brian Daboll said.

The Giants will have had 10 days off following a 30-12 loss at San Francisco in which they had just 150 yards of total offense.

Running back Saquon Barkley missed that game with a high right ankle sprain. He has been on the field this week but will likely be a game-time decision.

The Giants are optimistic left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) will return after being out since the season opener. Daboll said left guard Ben Bredeson (concussion) is in the final stages of the league's protocol. Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (hamstring), tight end Daniel Bellinger (neck) and defensive tackle D.J. Davidson (elbow) have been limited in practice.

As for what the Giants need to do differently?

"I think it's just locking in from the get-go," Giants inside linebacker Micah McFadden said. "It's not as easy as just getting points on the board as quickly as the other team does. We want to do that, we want to get that quick start, but even when we don't, it's like what we've been talking about, just staying the course and believing in the next play and taking advantage of every opportunity."

The Seahawks have won their past two games, including a 37-27 decision against visiting Carolina last week. Kenneth Walker III was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for 97 yards and two touchdowns and adding 59 yards on three receptions.

"Ken is out there just juking guys and making guys miss left and right," Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith said.

The Seahawks are 28-12 on Monday nights, the highest winning percentage (.700) in the league. They're 33-14-1 in prime-time games under Pete Carroll and also 5-0 at MetLife Stadium, including their only Super Bowl title in franchise history a decade ago.

The Seahawks could get a boost from the return of safety Jamal Adams, who hasn't played since tearing his quadriceps in the 2022 season opener. It seems appropriate Adams would make his comeback in New York, where he started his career with the Jets.

"Judging from the practices that he's had the last couple of weeks, he's ready to go," Carroll said.

Cornerback Riq Woolen (chest) returned to full participation in practice after missing last weekend's game, though cornerback Artie Burns and safety Julian Love were limited by hamstring woes. Tight end Will Dissly (shoulder) was also limited.

The Seahawks had a long list of players miss practice Thursday, including receiver DK Metcalf (ribs), offensive linemen Charles Cross (toe) and Phil Haynes (calf), nose tackle Jarran Reed (quadricep), linebackers Uchenna Nwosu (Achilles) and Darrell Taylor (shin) and cornerbacks Tre Brown (concussion) and Coby Bryant (toe) and safety Quandre Diggs (hamstring).

The Seahawks and Giants met last season, with Seattle winning 27-13 at home on Oct. 30.

—Field Level Media